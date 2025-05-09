AVer’s VB370A Video Bar and CP10G2 Touch Panel Achieve Zoom Certification

VB370A Video Bar +CP10G2 Touch Controller Zoom Certified

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces that the VB370A, a 4K dual-lens video conferencing bar, and CP10G2 Controller, an intuitive touchscreen panel, have obtained Zoom Certification. Together, the VB370A and CP10 G2 offer an all-in-one conferencing solution, seamless Zoom Rooms functionality and an intuitive Android-powered interface in a plug-and-play design.

Designed to streamline hybrid collaboration, the VB370A combines AI-enhanced video, crystal-clear sound, and dual-screen support, making it an all-in-one conferencing solution for enterprises seeking elevated meeting experiences. The VB370A integrates an 18X zoom PTZ camera with a wide-angle fixed lens to deliver comprehensive coverage, from panoramic room views to pinpoint close-ups of participants. The VB370A's unparalleled flexibility ensures that every voice and expression is clearly captured, whether in a compact huddle space or a large conference room. With intelligent features like Smart Composition, Auto Framing and Voice Tracking, the VB370A automatically focuses on active speakers, enhancing engagement and reducing the need for manual camera adjustments. These AI-driven capabilities foster a more organic and efficient meeting experience, bridging the gap between remote and in-person collaboration.

Certified with Zoom, the VB370A and CP10 G2 empower users with Zoom Rooms functionality, allowing for more efficient meeting operations.

“Zoom Rooms make video conferencing effortless with one-tap meeting access. Certified products support seamless wireless sharing and multiple display functionality. With centralized management and certified solutions like AVer’s, Zoom Rooms deliver a high-quality, scalable experience for any meeting space,” said Eric Yu, Zoom Head of Hardware Partnership.

Built on an Android platform, the VB370A is tailored for seamless Zoom Rooms integration, allowing meetings to launch with a single tap, eliminating the need for a laptop. Its dual 4K lenses and robust audio system, including a 14-microphone array with beamforming and echo cancellation, create an immersive audiovisual experience. The device also features support for dual displays, letting teams simultaneously view shared content and speaker video for improved meeting dynamics

.

As part of a complete video conferencing solution, the CP10 G2 touchscreen panel is available as a bundle with the VB370A. AVer’s CP10 G2 is seamlessly integrated with Zoom Rooms to create a one-touch solution for collaboration. The CP10 G2’s 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen supports 10-touch points with antibacterial and anti-fingerprint glass. Featuring a built-in table stand, the CP10 G2 incorporates a high-resolution display with a comfortable and ergonomic viewing angle, whether it is utilized as a tabletop controller inside a meeting space or wall-mounted as a scheduling display. The CP10 G2’s optional slide-in wall mount enables users to display conference room schedules, while the LED light indicators can be programmed to show the status of a meeting room.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

