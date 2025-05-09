Creatio Names Praesto Consulting as Premier Partner, Advancing Strategic Growth Across the UK and North America

The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption and growth of Creatio’s AI-powered no-code platform across the UK and North America

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, is proud to recognize Praesto Consulting as a Premier Partner, celebrating the long-standing collaboration and shared success the two companies have built over the years. The Premier Partner designation is reserved for a select group of organizations within the Creatio ecosystem that exemplify deep trust, aligned vision, and a proven ability to deliver outstanding results for customers. While many partners play a vital role in Creatio’s global community, Premier Partners stand out for their exceptional commitment and impact across joint initiatives.Praesto Consulting provides IT consultancy services to global clients from offices in London, San Diego, Paris, Dublin, Rotterdam, and Lisbon. The company is renowned for its expertise and commitment to successful project delivery, and status as trusted industry experts. Praesto Consulting has been a trusted Creatio implementation partner for over 8 years, leading the deployment of several forward-thinking enterprise companies including Howdens, SureServe Group, and beIN MEDIA GROUP."This milestone reflects the depth of our partnership, commitment and expertise consistently demonstrated by both teams, and the tangible outcomes we’ve delivered together. Being recognized as a Premier Partner is not only a testament to the results achieved to date, but also a significant step forward in our continued collaboration. We are honored by this recognition and remain fully committed to supporting our shared goals with the same dedication, innovation, and integrity that have defined our relationship from the outset,“ said Jem Ranson, CEO and Founder, Praesto Consulting.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals."Praesto Consulting has consistently demonstrated the kind of strategic vision, technical excellence, and customer-first mindset that aligns perfectly with our mission at Creatio. Their ability to lead complex digital transformations with speed and precision, especially in highly competitive markets like the UK and North America, makes them an invaluable partner. This Premier Partner designation is not just a recognition of past performance; it’s a celebration of the future we’re building together to redefine what no-code and AI can do for modern enterprises," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Creatio.About Praesto ConsultingPraesto Consulting provides IT consultancy services to global clients from offices in London, San Diego, Paris, Dublin, Rotterdam, and Lisbon. Specialising in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Experience, Data Strategy, AI & Data Analytics, and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM).Praesto is renowned for its expertise, commitment to successful project delivery, and status as trusted industry experts.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

