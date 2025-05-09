Providing more housing options in our streets

Release date: 09/05/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is making changes to the planning rules, to increase housing diversity and provide more affordable homes in existing streets and suburbs.

The Minister for Planning has adopted the Future Living Code Amendment, which will introduce a new form of co-located housing that allows more homes to be built in established suburbs without impacting their existing character, heritage and streetscape.

The new policies allow for existing homes to be retained, altered, and extended to create ‘co-located’ housing, rather than demolishing a house and subdividing the site to build multiple homes.

This new form of co-located housing is unique in that all homes within the development are of similar scale. It is also unlike conventional units because the existing home is retained and open space is shared.

The changes will preserve the character of these neighbourhoods, including mature trees and established gardens, as well as build a greater sense of community, through shared open space rather than small private gardens.

Each home that is part of the co-located housing development could be bought and sold separately and would be managed through a community title scheme, which would include rules governing behaviour and responsibilities.

The State Planning Commission has worked in partnership with the University of South Australia, City of Unley, Town of Walkerville, City of Campbelltown, City of Burnside, City of Prospect and Alexandrina Council to develop the code amendment.

The Minister for Planning has written to these six Councils, seeking confirmation of their support to apply the new Co-located Housing Overlay to the Established Neighbourhood Zone of their local government area.

The six participating councils will be able to review the policy framework and upon their confirmation, the new planning rules would come into effect in their specific area. Any interested council could look to apply this policy in future through their own code amendment processes, which would include consulting with their local communities.

There will be clear guidelines to help inform design and development plans, such as specifications for a minimum of 24m2 of communal open space per dwelling on the block of land.

The new policy will also require safe and convenient pedestrian access throughout the site by avoiding steps in pathways, parking areas and common areas.

There will be a requirement for at least two off-street car parking spaces for co-located housing comprising 3 or more bedrooms, with all car parking to be in a shared arrangement.

While this new form of housing was originally conceived for older people wishing to downsize in their own community, co-located housing is also expected to appeal to a range of South Australians looking for more diverse, small and affordable housing options.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This is an example of the State Government working with Local Government to explore unique and creative ways to tackle the housing crisis.

The Code Amendment allows more homes to be built in established residential suburbs, without impacting existing character, heritage and streetscapes. It will allow for greater housing diversity and more affordable options for different households, life stages and lifestyle choices.

This type of housing could allow large families to live in multiple homes on a big block or suit people looking to downsize or age in place.

I’m grateful to the University of South Australia, as well as the six Local Governments that have collaborated on changes that will create more housing options for their communities.

Attributable to Clinton Jury, Local Government Association Chief Executive

We welcome this Code Amendment and thank the State Government and Minister Champion for working closely with councils to get the balance right. This change supports the creation of more diverse and affordable housing, while protecting the character, heritage and green spaces that make our suburbs so liveable.

It will help increase housing supply in established neighbourhoods without losing what people love about their locality – things like traditional streetscapes, established gardens and mature trees.

It’s another great example of state and local government working together to support more choice in housing development – making it easier for people to stay in their communities as their needs change.