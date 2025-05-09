MI Healthy Climate Conference draws nearly 1,000 motivated Michiganders

Nearly 1,000 people from all over Michigan and beyond just got a boost along the “Road to 2030.” That was the theme of the recent 2025 MI Healthy Climate Conference, hosted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) in Detroit.

The conference drew 919 attendees from Michigan and 19 other states plus the District of Columbia, representing local, state, and tribal governments; universities; nonprofits; community groups; faith communities; businesses; and more – over 400 organizations in all. Several journalists also covered the event, held at Huntington Place on the Detroit riverfront.

“Seeing so much dedication, determination, and expertise in one place inspires hope and confidence in action to ensure Michigan’s health and success,” said Cory Connolly, chief climate officer in the Office of Climate and Energy (OCE). “As I like to say, to change everything we need everyone.”

Attendees heard from thought leaders and professionals in clean industry, agriculture, building decarbonization, climate justice, industry, banking and finance, recycling and waste management, renewable energy, and more.

Two of the biggest names at the conference were the state’s top elected officials: Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. The Lt. Governor spoke on the first day and the Governor on the second, announcing two major state initiatives.

MI Healthy Climate Challenge

Lt. Governor Gilchrist presented the MI Healthy Climate Challenge (the Challenge), a competitive program to accelerate Michigan’s clean energy transition with millions of dollars in green energy grants.

The grants through OCE will fuel initiatives to cut emissions, create good-paying jobs, and further invest in Michigan’s growing clean energy economy.

Applications are open for the Challenge’s first competition, Solar for Savings. This grant opportunity supports pilot project in the MI Solar for All program to bring solar energy savings to low-income households, boost energy resilience, and help shape the future of clean energy access across Michigan.

Michigan Home Energy Rebates

Governor Whitmer announced the statewide rollout of Michigan’s Home Energy Rebates (MiHER) program to help Michigan residents make their homes cleaner and more efficient, reliable, and affordable. Households can qualify for up to $34,000 in rebates for critical home improvements. Details are available at Michigan.gov/HomeEnergyRebates.

The state received $210 million through the federal Inflation Reduction Act for MiHER, divided almost evenly between program’s two components: the Home Efficiency Rebates (HER) and the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR).

HER will provide funding to lower the upfront cost of whole-home energy efficiency upgrades in primary homes and apartments, aiding retrofitting and electrification efforts. HEAR will provide funding to lower the cost of efficient electric technologies in single-family and multifamily homes.

Eyes on the Plan

The conference centered on the MI Healthy Climate Plan (MHCP) and Michigan’s landmark clean energy laws. The MHCP is the state’s roadmap to continued climate action leadership and 100% carbon neutrality by 2050. It aims to spur economic development and create good-paying jobs, lower energy and transportation costs for working families and businesses, support energy independence, mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, improve public health, and protect natural resources and wildlife.

Attendees and presenters reported on progress toward MHCP goals and built connections and collaborations to leverage resources, mobilize opportunities, and prioritize next steps.

Keynote speaker Hilary Doe – Michigan’s chief growth officer and chief growth and marketing officer for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation – and more than 60 experts from Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Ohio shared success stories, challenges, funding options, technical assistance, and more with conferencegoers in multiple main stage presentations and breakout sessions. Several main stage talks will be posted to EGLE’s YouTube channel.

“This forward-looking conference demonstrates that Michigan has leadership, motivation, and momentum on its side when it comes to climate action,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “The road to 2030 and beyond is a route to a prosperous, healthy, carbon-neutral future for ourselves and generations of Michiganders to come.”