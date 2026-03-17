NEBRASKA, March 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Signs Executive Order for Assistance with Ag Supplies for the State of Nebraska

Lincoln, NE – Due to the Nebraska wildfires that have severely impacted livestock feed and supplies within the state of Nebraska, Governor Jim Pillen has issued an executive order to provide emergency relief.

The executive order waives hours of service restrictions and adjusts the maximum load width/weight limits allowed for commercial motor carriers operating within the State of Nebraska which are providing direct assistance to areas and industries affected under the emergency declaration.

The Governor’s order (26-07) is effective immediately and will remain so for the following 14 days.

“Nebraska’s producers are facing a real need right now, and we have the responsibility to stand with our farmers and ranchers,” said Gov. Pillen. “The faster we get feed and supplies where they’re needed, the more we can do to support our livestock industry.”

“We thank Governor Jim Pillen for quickly signing this important executive order as producers are fighting against the devastating effects of wildfires,” said Nebraska Cattleman President Craig Uden.

More than 600,000 acres have been burned across central and western Nebraska.

Gov. Pillen continued, “Please continue to pray for our firefighters on the frontline, the families whose lives are being upturned, and the producers who are working around the clock to protect their operations and livestock.”

The executive order is included as an attachment to this email.

PDF Copy of Executive Order 26-07