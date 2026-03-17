NEBRASKA, March 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Joint Statement of Opposition by Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg, and Secretary of State Bob Evnen

LINCOLN, NE -- As the Nebraska Legislature continues its work to finalize a balanced budget for the 2025-2027 biennium, our offices write to express our collective opposition to the salary increases proposed for our respective offices within AM 2640 to LB 1210.

Our primary mission is to protect the taxpayer and ensure that the essential services Nebraskans rely on are delivered as efficiently as possible. To that end, we must be willing to make the same sacrifices being asked of our fellow public servants. Accordingly, we respectfully request that the Legislature remove the Lieutenant Governor, State Treasurer, and Secretary of State from the proposed salary adjustment schedule.

We remain committed to our work on behalf of Nebraskans and believe this step is necessary to maintain public trust as we navigate the state’s current financial responsibilities.