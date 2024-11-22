Open Hearts Foundation Appoints Sarah Vohland as Executive Director Julie; Scanlon and Christy Scott Cashman Join Board

Open Hearts Foundation Board and Executive Director (clockwise from lower left Scanlon, Ebling, Inch, Mallad, Gold, Gallo Vander Wall, Cashman, Vohland, Seymour)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Hearts Foundation is proud to announce the addition of three influential leaders to its team, Sarah Vohland as Executive Director and Julie Scanlon and Christy Scott Cashman as newly elected members of the Board of Directors. Each brings unique expertise and dedication to the Foundation’s mission, furthering its efforts to create impactful social change through the Open Hearts philosophy.Founded by Jane Seymour in 2010, Open Hearts Foundation believes in the power of openness, compassion, and giving back. The Foundation supports nonprofits across the country, through grants, partnerships, and advocacy, inspiring people to help each other by embracing an Open Heart philosophy. The philosophy is based on the open-heated nature of her mother Mieke Frankenberg, a World War II internment camp survivor. The Open Hearts Foundation fulfills Seymour’s dream of building a legacy dedicated to serving others, and empowering people to turn adversity into opportunity. Seymour serves as a volunteer Board member, benefactor and inspiration to further the mission of the Open Hearts Foundation."As we approach the 15th anniversary of the Open Hearts Foundation in 2025, I am filled with gratitude and excitement for the future,” said Seymour. “Welcoming our incredible new executive director, Sarah Vohland, and two outstanding additions to our board, Julie Scanlon and Christy Scott Cashman, marks a pivotal moment for our journey. Together, we will continue to embody living with open hearts and create meaningful impact in the lives of many."Sarah Vohland joins Open Hearts Foundation as Executive Director with over 20 years of experience in management consulting, social impact strategies, sales and marketing. Previously a senior manager at Deloitte, Vohland worked in the company’s Purpose Office, where she led key initiatives to bring social impact to life. An expert in engaging boards, streamlining operations, and developing strategic programs, Vohland will draw on her experience to elevate the Foundation’s mission and strengthen its community partnerships."I am honored to join Open Hearts Foundation," said Vohland. "I look forward to building on its impactful and authentic legacy by advancing work that inspires, connects and supports our communities."Julie Scanlon joins the Board of Directors with a strong background centered on policymaking, legislative affairs, investment banking, and public policy initiatives in the not-for-profit senior living space. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University and a Master of Arts in Mediation from the University of Central Florida. Her commitment to community is further demonstrated through her leadership roles in various nonprofit and civic organizations such as Meals on Wheels for Kids, 100 Women Who Care St. Petersburg, Northeast Exchange Club, Metropolitan Ministries and St. Petersburg Free Clinic’s Pack-A-Sack Program.Christy Scott Cashman brings a blend of creativity and philanthropy to her role on the Board of Directors. An accomplished actor, screenwriter, and novelist, Cashman’s film credits include American Hustle, Joy, and The Forger. Her 2023 debut novel, “The Truth About Horses”, has garnered praise in literary circles and among equestrians. Cashman is also the founder of YouthINK, a mentorship program connecting creative teens with industry experts, and YOUthink Creative Wellness Retreats, which supports YouthINK. Her extensive involvement in arts organizations, including the Associates of the Boston Public Library and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, reflects her dedication to cultural and educational causes.“The Open Hearts Foundation is thrilled to welcome Vohland, Scanlon, and Cashman to our leadership team,” said board chair Tim Mallad. “Their unique expertise and commitment to social impact will help propel the Foundation’s vision forward, expanding its reach and strengthening our community impact.”The Open Hearts Foundation accelerates purpose through its grant making and volunteerism programs curating incredible opportunities to engage hands-on with philanthropic causes. For more information on Open Hearts Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://www.openheartsfoundation.org

