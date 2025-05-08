Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On First American Pope Leo XIV

TEXAS, May 8 - May 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history: 

"Cecilia and I congratulate the first American-born Pope, Pope Leo XIV. We join Catholics across the globe to pray for God’s guidance as Pope Leo XIV assumes leadership of the Catholic Church.”

