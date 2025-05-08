Governor Abbott Statement On First American Pope Leo XIV
TEXAS, May 8 - May 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history:
"Cecilia and I congratulate the first American-born Pope, Pope Leo XIV. We join Catholics across the globe to pray for God’s guidance as Pope Leo XIV assumes leadership of the Catholic Church.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.