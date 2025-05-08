Council Recognizes National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

With a resolution offered by Councilors Murphy, Flynn, and FitzGerald, the Council this weekrecognized National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, honoring the professionals who serve as the first point of contact during emergencies. These 911 dispatchers play a vital role in public safety, providing critical support to police, fire, and EMS teams by gathering essential information, offering comfort to callers in crisis, and helping to deescalate emergency situations.

Councilors Flynn and Murphy highlighted the need to reclassify 911 dispatchers as first responders, rather than clerical workers, in recognition of the unique demands and emotional toll of the role. Councilor Murphy expressed her support for state legislation—including the 911 SAVES Act and House Bill H.2667—which aims to reclassify dispatchers and ensure they receive the same benefits as other first responders.

The Council also acknowledged Tom McIver for his advocacy on behalf of 911 dispatchers in partnership with SEIU Local 888. Councilor Flynn additionally called for waiving residency requirements for 911 dispatchers to help expand the hiring pool and support workforce sustainability.

Councilor FitzGerald shared insights from his recent visit to a 911 dispatch center and commended the dispatchers for their resilience, professionalism, and essential service.

The Council unanimously adopted the resolution and reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the recognition and support of 911 dispatchers across the Commonwealth.