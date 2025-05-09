John J. Malm & Associates Secures $1.35 Million Settlement for Motor Vehicle Accident Victim in DuPage County, Illinois

Naperville, Illinois – John J. Malm & Associates is pleased to announce a $1.35 million settlement secured on behalf of a DuPage County woman who sustained life-altering injuries in a serious motor vehicle collision in Lisle, Illinois. The case was successfully resolved through the efforts of attorney Sara Bendoff, who led the representation and negotiation on behalf of the injured client.

The crash occurred at a signal-controlled intersection when the client, traveling through a green light, was struck by a vehicle making a left-hand turn. The impact resulted in a partial head-on, T-bone collision, causing severe trauma and requiring a nine-day hospitalization and complex spinal surgery.

Following the collision, the client was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was diagnosed with a right-sided pneumothorax, a nondisplaced sternal fracture, and an acute fracture of the right fourth rib. Most critically, she sustained a displaced fracture of the C2 vertebra extending into the transverse process — commonly referred to as a “hangman’s fracture.”

A hangman’s fracture is widely regarded as one of the most serious injuries that can result from a motor vehicle crash. It involves a break in the C2 vertebra near the base of the skull — a critical structure responsible for supporting the head and protecting the upper spinal cord.

“Injury to this area of the spine poses a serious risk of permanent paralysis or even death if not stabilized properly,” explained attorney John J. Malm, principal of John J. Malm & Associates. “In our client’s case, it required emergency spinal surgery to prevent further neurological injury and begin the healing process.”

Attorney Sara Bendoff, who handled the case from its outset, worked closely with the client and her medical team to ensure every element of her injuries and long-term limitations was documented and valued. The client underwent C1-C2 and C2-C4 posterior cervical fusion, as well as C1-C4 posterior spinal instrumentation using both local and donor bone. She was left with a prominent surgical scar along her neck and continues to experience limited cervical mobility despite a strong physical recovery.

The collision further complicated the client’s medical situation, as she had undergone lumbar spinal fusion surgery the year prior and was still in recovery. The crash caused a temporary aggravation of that condition, delaying her rehabilitation and requiring an additional six weeks of physical therapy. A compression fracture at L1, discovered during post-accident care, was also linked to the impact and included in the claim.

Following extensive negotiations, the case was resolved for $1.35 million out of court, avoiding protracted litigation and providing the client with compensation for her medical expenses, pain and suffering, scarring, and reduced quality of life.

“This matter was handled with great care and professionalism by attorney Sara Bendoff,” said Malm. “Her diligence, legal insight, and client-focused advocacy played a central role in achieving a favorable outcome in a challenging and complex case.”

John J. Malm & Associates is an Illinois personal injury firm that serves clients throughout the Chicagoland area and its western suburbs with offices in Naperville and St. Charles.

