MAT Recovery Centers Advocates for Expanded Access to Medication-Assisted Treatment in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Welch, Chief Operating Officer of MAT Recovery Centers, this week testified before national leaders in Washington D.C. to expand access to Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for individuals struggling with substance use disorders . His remarks highlighted the organization’s commitment to providing evidence-based, medically supervised care to those in need.Addressing the Opioid Crisis with Evidence-Based SolutionsWelch emphasized the importance of directing available resources toward MAT programs that have demonstrated effectiveness in treating opioid and alcohol use disorders."At MAT Recovery Centers, we recognize addiction as a disease—not a moral failure," said Welch. "Our mission is to empower individuals to reclaim their lives by addressing the physical, emotional, and social aspects of recovery. With personalized care and advanced treatments, we aim to make recovery more manageable than the struggle with addiction itself."Innovative Approaches to TreatmentMAT Recovery Centers integrates innovative tools and practices into its recovery framework, including:1) Gene Test Your Meds™: Personalized pharmacogenetic testing ensures clients receive medications tailored to their biology, reducing side effects and improving outcomes.2) Addiction Recovery TeleMed Technology: A digital therapy platform offering telemedicine services, peer support, group programs, and intuitive scheduling.3) MAT Detox Device Technology: Advanced nerve stimulation to ease withdrawal symptoms during detox, offering a compassionate outpatient option.These innovations, paired with evidence-based therapies and compassionate care, position MAT Recovery Centers as a leader in holistic recovery services.Commitment to the D.C. CommunityIn January 2025, MAT Recovery Centers opened its first treatment center in Washington, D.C., located in the Wesley Heights neighborhood. The facility provides detox services , counseling, and holistic therapies delivered by experienced clinicians and a supportive care team."We are excited to bring our expertise to D.C.," said Dr. John Dombrowski, Medical Director at MAT Recovery Centers. "Our mission is to empower individuals on their journey to wellness, and this new center allows us to extend that mission to the vibrant D.C. community.”Commitment to Those Suffering with Addiction Throughout the United StatesMAT Recovery Centers is dedicated to reaching individuals and families across the country who are impacted by addiction. In addition to its new facility in Washington, D.C., the organization operates treatment centers in Orange County, California and Chicago, Illinois. With more locations planned for the near future, MAT Recovery Centers continues to expand its footprint to ensure that more people have access to effective, compassionate care—no matter where they live.MAT Recovery Centers has actively advocated for policy change to remove treatment barriers and improve access."We've spent the last two years working with the various groups to push for meaningful reforms that connect more people with life-saving care," said Ed LeTourneau, CEO of MAT Recovery Centers. "Testifying before commissions is part of our continued commitment to ensuring that treatment is not just available—but accessible and effective for everyone who needs it. We need to continue to tell the story and get people the help they need."Advocating for Policy ChangeWelch’s remarks also called for reforms that remove unnecessary barriers to care—such as prior authorization requirements—that delay treatment and deter individuals from seeking help. His advocacy aligns with recent decisions by the D.C. Department of Health Care Finance to remove prior authorization for MAT medications for Medicaid recipients, a step praised by the American Medical Association for its life-saving potential.Looking AheadMAT Recovery Centers remains dedicated to expanding access to high-quality addiction treatment in Washington, D.C. , and nationwide. By leveraging medical innovation, proven therapies, and compassionate care, the organization continues its mission to change lives and communities for the better.About MAT Recovery CentersMAT Recovery Centers ( https://www.matrecoverycenters.com ) specializes in providing comprehensive Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and holistic recovery services for individuals battling substance use disorders. Their mission is to empower clients through accessible, evidence-based, and compassionate care tailored to each individual’s unique recovery goals.Founded to combat the growing substance abuse epidemic, MAT Recovery Centers is guided by the belief that everyone deserves a chance at recovery. By addressing the biological, psychological, and social dimensions of addiction, the organization provides a comprehensive pathway to sustainable sobriety. With plans to expand nationally, MAT Recovery Centers continues to be a beacon of hope for individuals and families navigating the challenges of addiction.AI in addiction recoveryDiscover more at https://matrecoverycenters.com/ Contact Marketing: www.bestbma.com

