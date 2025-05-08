Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written a congratulatory letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The text of the letter is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 MAY 2025

. . . . .

6 May 2025

The Right Honourable Mark Carney

24th Prime Minister

Canada

Dear Prime Minister Carney,

I extend my warmest congratulations on your victory in Canada’s 2025 election.

The Canadian people have placed their trust in you and the Liberal Party to lead them during this period of change. Your deep experience and steady leadership will serve you well as you guide Canada through the challenges ahead.

Singapore and Canada share a close and longstanding partnership. This year, we mark 60 years of diplomatic relations – a milestone anchored by strategic trust and cooperation in wide-ranging areas like trade, security, climate action, and people-to-people ties. We are also working closely on emerging areas like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and cybersecurity.

Our countries share a strong commitment to multilateralism and free trade. We have both been members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) since it came into force in 2018. Singapore looks forward to continuing our work with Canada and other like-minded partners to uphold an open and rules-based trading system.

I also wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the horrific incident that took place at the Lapu Lapu Day event in Vancouver. I hope for the swift and full recovery of all those who were injured.

I wish you every success in your new role, and look forward to meeting you again soon.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong