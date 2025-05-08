Trailblazer Tasha Funes Talks Breaking Barriers in Aviation and Nonprofit Million Miles of Melanin on The Portia Show

Talk show host Portia Bruner and Exclusive InFlight Founder Tasha Funes

How One Woman Is Reshaping the Skies and Uplifting the Next Generation of BIPOC Aviators Through Mentorship, Representation, and Community Impact

Whether you’re a student, a seasoned aviation professional, or simply passionate about change, our community is where inspiration takes flight.” — Tasha Funes

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an inspiring and powerful segment that will air on FOX 5 Atlanta’s The Portia Show, aviation consultant and entrepreneur Tasha Funes took center stage as part of a special feature on Women Breaking Barriers. As the first Black woman to own an aviation consulting company serving elite clientele, Funes continues to redefine what’s possible in the skies—and now on the ground with the launch of her transformative nonprofit, Million Miles of Melanin , officially launching Saturday, May 10th.During her appearance, Funes spoke passionately about her dual mission: leading innovation through her private aviation company, Exclusive InFlight, and building lasting impact through her nonprofit’s work to uplift and empower BIPOC professionals in aviation.Million Miles of Melanin is designed to break down longstanding barriers in the aviation industry by increasing minority representation through scholarships, mentorship, hands-on training, and community engagement. With a clear focus on access, visibility, and long-term impact, the organization is dedicated to inspiring and equipping the next generation of aviation leaders.Funes, explains, “Million Miles of Melanin is a nonprofit organization committed to uplifting and empowering BIPOC professionals in aviation. Through mentorship, career development, education, and advocacy, we’re building a more inclusive and representative industry, one mile at a time. Whether you’re a student, a seasoned aviation professional, or simply passionate about change, our community is where inspiration takes flight. We’re here to elevate voices, open doors, and ensure that every step forward reflects the richness of our culture."Supporters are encouraged to visit www.MillionMilesofMelanin.com to donate, explore membership options, and learn more about the mission. The website offers resources for aspiring aviators, industry professionals, and allies who want to get involved in advancing diversity in aviation. Visitors can sign up for mentorship opportunities, participate in upcoming workshops, or become official members of the Million Miles of Melanin network. Whether you’re looking to give back, connect, or grow, there’s a place for you in this movement. Every donation and membership fuels scholarships, training programs, and outreach efforts that are helping shape the future of flight—one mile at a time. Desirae L. Benson , publicist to Tasha says, “I couldn’t be prouder of Tasha and the incredible work she’s doing to shake up the aviation industry in the best way. The launch of Million Miles of Melanin is more than just a milestone—it’s a movement. Tasha is breaking barriers, building bridges, and creating space for others to rise. This is history in the making.”Tasha’s private consulting company, Exclusive InFlight, is also turning heads in the aviation industry with its premium services. From offering elite flight attendant training to assisting with aircraft customization and standard operating manuals, Exclusive InFlight supports both emerging and experienced professionals seeking a transition into the private and general aviation sectors. With more than two decades of experience in aviation, Tasha Funes is a pioneer, mentor, and advocate who continues to soar—while lifting others with her.About Million Miles of MelaninMillion Miles of Melanin is a nonprofit aviation network founded to increase diversity and inclusion in the aviation and aerospace industries. Through mentorship, scholarships, workshops, and career development, the organization provides support for BIPOC professionals and aspiring aviators. The nonprofit is committed to ensuring that the future of aviation reflects the diverse world we live in.About Exclusive InFlightExclusive Inflight is a premier aviation consulting company specializing in flight attendant training, aircraft customization, and operations support for elite clientele. From transitioning professionals to aircraft owners, Exclusive InFlight is where safety, service, and sophistication take flight. For booking, visit, www.exclusiveinflight.com

