Two Members of Violent Central Ohio Human Trafficking Ring Convicted

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Two members of a violent human trafficking ring in south Columbus were convicted today of numerous felonies, including aggravated murder and trafficking in persons, Attorney General Dave Yost and Franklin County Prosecutor Shayla Favor announced.

“Today’s verdicts hold these violent men accountable for their murderous actions and unspeakable evil toward their victims,” Yost said. “The answer to organized crime is the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission – I’m so proud of our Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, whose investigative work laid the foundation for these convictions.”

James Antwan Dukes-Johnson, 29, and Michael Anthony Davis, 22, were found guilty today at the conclusion of a trial that began April 28. The two men were among six co-defendants indicted in December 2023 following an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

According to investigators, the group forced women into prostitution to generate money for the purchase of narcotics. Members of the group were also responsible for the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Adrian Smith in May 2023.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Adrian Smith,” said Favor, whose office prosecuted the case. “While justice has been served, they are still grieving the loss of a loved one. I am grateful for the incredible work of the prosecutors and detectives on this case.”

The task force, formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, conducted the investigation as part of its ongoing mission to eradicate human trafficking.

Dukes-Johnson and Davis were found guilty of numerous felony charges, including:

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Aggravated murder

Murder

Compelling and promoting prostitution

Trafficking in persons

Felonious assault

Possession and trafficking of a fentanyl-related compound

Sentencing for Davis is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 6 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Dukes-Johnson’s sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

The four other co-defendants pleaded guilty previously to the following charges:

Sarah Rose Dotson, 34, of Columbus: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, involuntary manslaughter, compelling prostitution, trafficking in cocaine and having weapons under disability

engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, involuntary manslaughter, compelling prostitution, trafficking in cocaine and having weapons under disability Shahee Siler, 39, of Columbus: promoting prostitution and involuntary manslaughter

promoting prostitution and involuntary manslaughter Alexias Monay Lashel Carr-Johnson, 30, of Marysville: permitting drug abuse and receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture

permitting drug abuse and receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture Tyler Leianne Payne, 31, of Columbus: permitting drug abuse and receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking task force consists of representatives from the Columbus Division of Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Ohio State University Police Department, Marysville Police Department, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Southeast Healthcare and Salvation Army.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-