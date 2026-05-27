Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that award-winning rock band Third Eye Blind will perform live at the free New York State United — 2026 World Cup Watch Experience on Long Island on June 12 at Stony Brook University. Third Eye Blind is set to perform on stage at 8:00 p.m., ahead of the USA vs Paraguay (Group D) World Cup match at 9:00 p.m. All tickets to attend the World Cup Watch Experience and see Third Eye Blind perform live are free and available while supplies last.

“The World Cup is an opportunity to bring people together across communities, cultures and generations, and New York is making sure families across our state can be part of that experience,” Governor Hochul said. “From interactive activities and community programming to a live performance by Third Eye Blind ahead of Team USA’s match, the New York State United World Cup Watch Experience on Long Island will create an unforgettable celebration of the world’s game while continuing to invest in the future of youth soccer and community engagement across New York.”

This watch experience is part of New York State’s broader effort to bring the excitement and energy of the 2026 World Cup directly into communities across the state through free, large-scale public events. In addition to the live performance by Third Eye Blind, attendees throughout the day will experience interactive soccer programming, skills activities, face painting, World Cup-themed photo opportunities, sign-making stations, games, giveaways, and activations featuring local organizations and state agencies. Event programming will also recognize the Long Island community, including local schools and soccer coaches who help grow the game across the region.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This free World Cup Watch Experience is about creating an accessible, high-energy destination where New Yorkers can come together to celebrate one of the world’s biggest sporting events close to home. We are excited to have Third Eye Blind join our family-friendly programming throughout the day, reflecting New York’s broader commitment to maximizing the cultural, tourism and economic impact of the 2026 World Cup across the state.”

New York State Director of Major Event Operations Justin Brannan said, “You don’t need to be a crystal baller to see Governor Hochul is making the 2026 World Cup an affordable, accessible, statewide celebration that brings people together well beyond the stadium, but here’s the background: events like the big Long Island watch party at Stony Brook reflect a semi-charmed approach to community engagement—combining music, the beautiful game, and family programming into a shared public experience that will never let you go. And it’s free so you can enjoy it without losing a whole year’s pay. That’s just how it’s going to be, my friend.”

Doors for the daytime watch experience pre-match activations and programming at 1:00 p.m. The first match of the day will kickoff at 3:00 p.m: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B). Doors for the nighttime watch experience will open for pre-match activations and programming at 7:00 p.m. Third Eye Blind is set to perform at 8:00 p.m., ahead of the second match of the day: USA vs. Paraguay (Group D) at 9:00 p.m.

Registration is free and required for entry to both viewing events on June 12. Fans are encouraged to reserve tickets as early as possible by visiting the event website. Programming throughout the day is being supported by our strong lineup of event partners, including New York City FC, The Island FC, Discover Long Island, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Optimum, News 12, an Optimum company, and venue host Stony Brook University.

Building on Governor Hochul’s broader strategy to leverage major global events for lasting statewide benefit, these viewing events complement the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program and the proposed NY Kicks: A World Cup Legacy Investment Fund, which will expand access to youth soccer infrastructure and programming in communities across the state. These efforts also advance Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, which encourages New Yorkers to unplug from devices and spend time outdoors in their communities by activating public spaces and creating shared, active experiences for families.

For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future New York State World Cup announcements, visit the I LOVE NY website here.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

About Third Eye Blind

Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind have recorded 10 best-selling studio recordings, two live releases and assembled one career retrospective selling 12 million records worldwide. Led by Stephan Jenkins, 3EB won wide success during a tumultuous group of years when the major-label recording industry was finally losing its grip on an enterprise that for decades it had dominated with steely efficiency. Nothing could have made 3EB happier 3EB, however, has experienced no comparable loss. Instead, they have gained artistic clarification — and, surprisingly, a fan base who is larger, younger and more dedicated than ever.

Participation in the older, untouchable realm of nervous star-making could color a band's identity. In the case of 3EB, it often blurred the perception of their brilliant musical creations. In recent years, those creations have recast the band among a current generation of fans. 3EB now write, tour, record, and communicate in a fluid new world where their music continues to evolve naturally. Their exchange with their audience is unfiltered and being from the hub of tech, they are using it to develop a closer connection with their audience.