Press Release: RIDOT to Make Traffic Changes on Two Bridges over I-95 in Providence

RHODE ISLAND, May 8 - Starting on Friday night, May 16 the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will begin making traffic pattern changes to two bridges that carry local streets over I-95 in Providence. They include the Broad Street Bridge and the Eddy Street Bridge, both of which are rated as structurally deficient and will be completely replaced as part of the Department's ongoing I-95 15 Bridges project.

On Friday night, RIDOT will shift all traffic on Broad Street to the side of the Broad Street Bridge that normally carries northbound traffic. This will require a temporary closure of the bike lanes over the bridge. One sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians. Cyclists should dismount and walk their bikes over the bridge. Also, access to Detroit Avenue, which runs parallel to I-95, will be closed from Broad Street. RIDOT will replace the bridge in phases, reopening all lanes by 2028.

Also on May 16, RIDOT will close a portion of the nearby Eddy Street Bridge and establish a detour for southbound traffic. One sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians. Also, access to Byfield Street, which runs parallel to I-95 will be closed from Eddy Street.

The detour for southbound Eddy Street traffic will use Thurbers Avenue, Broad Street and Baker Street. The detour will remain in place throughout the duration of the replacement of this bridge, expected to finish in 2028. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps. Short, local detours will be signed for access to homes at the ends of Detroit Avenue and Byfield Street.

The I-95 15 Bridges project will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. In addition to the boulevard section for this portion of Route 10, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.