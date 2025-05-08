Apply with FEMA Even If You Have Insurance

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky residents who were affected by the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides may be eligible for disaster assistance even if you have insurance.

Under federal law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance settlements or other benefits, but there are cases where insured survivors might still be eligible for FEMA help. For example:

Your settlement was delayed longer than 30 days after you filed a claim.

after you filed a claim. The settlement does not fully cover all your losses and needs.

You exhausted the additional living expenses provided in your policy.

You cannot locate suitable rental resources in your community.

Residents of Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties may apply.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

The first step to receive FEMA assistance is to apply. Survivors of the April storms who live in the designated counties have until June 25 to apply for assistance.

You can apply in several ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply Separately for Each Disaster

Homeowners and renters in Woodford County may be eligible for federal assistance, if you had property damage or loss in Woodford County from the February severe incident, and then again from the April severe incident, you would need to complete two separate disaster assistance applications.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.