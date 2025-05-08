APV Honored with 2025 ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award for Transformative AR/AI Emergency Response Solution

APV Co-Founders Nandita Desai Gududuri (President) and Sudhakar Gududuri (CTO) proudly accepted the ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award on behalf of the entire APV team and AFCEC.

Award-winning AR/AI platform, developed with the Air Force, boosts emergency response training and modernizes government operations.

This award reflects our team's commitment to using AR and AI to solve real-world challenges, modernize federal operations, and enhance public safety through innovative technology.” — Nandita Gududuri, President of APV

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APV was honored to receive a 2025 Innovation Champion Award from the American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC). The award, ACT-IAC’s highest recognition for transformative technology, was presented at the Emerging Technology and Innovation Conference, held May 4–6, 2025.APV was selected from more than 120 nominations for its innovative Augmented Reality (AR) Incident Commander / Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mentor Game , developed in collaboration with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) . The immersive solution transforms emergency response training by combining AR and AI to simulate high-stakes scenarios, helping agencies better prepare personnel, reduce risk, and improve outcomes.“This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to solve real-world challenges,” said Nandita Gududuri, President of APV. “It showcases how AR and AI can modernize federal operations and improve public safety.”This year’s conference theme, “Using Technology to Drive Efficiency,” highlighted how solutions like APV’s were advancing smarter, faster decision-making in government. APV presented insights from its award-winning platform at the event.About APVAPV is a mission-driven technology leader transforming organizations through AI/ML, data architecture, low-code solutions, cloud services, and Agile DevSecOps. Since 2007, we’ve partnered with federal and state agencies to deliver scalable, high-impact IT solutions alongside training and consulting services.Our Emerging Technology Lab accelerates innovation in automation, GenAI, chatbots, and advanced analytics—empowering agencies to modernize and drive efficiency. With over 70 successful prime contracts and exceptional client satisfaction, APV is a trusted partner in digital transformation.Learn more at www.apvit.com

