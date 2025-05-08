STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON THE HISTORIC ELECTION OF POPE LEO XIV

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States on his election as the 267th pope, now known to the world as Pope Leo XIV. As the first American elected to the papacy, this is a historic moment not only for the Catholic Church but for people of faith around the globe.

As Pope Leo XIV steps onto the world stage, he does so at a time when we face profound challenges across the globe. His leadership brings a renewed opportunity for unity, compassion, and moral clarity. I pray that his voice will serve as a guiding light for all, especially for those who work the land, feed our families, and care for creation. May his message of hope and divine love resonate throughout Texas and across the world.”