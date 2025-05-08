Proactive MD adds Primary Care Locations in North Carolina and Tennessee

Healthcare innovator continues its rapid growth along the Appalachian Trail

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, one of the nation’s leading value-based care companies, has announced the acquisition of new primary care locations in North Carolina and Tennessee.This acquisition follows a series of recent growth initiatives in Mississippi, Texas, and Utah. Through these additions, Proactive MD is increasing its footprint of Advanced Primary Care Health Centers, providing additional access points for employers with locations and employees across the United States. These new sites will soon integrate Proactive MD’s suite of value-based services, including diagnostics and its Proactive Rx™ pharmacy program.Convenience and ease of access to comprehensive primary care are increasingly important considerations for employers seeking to control healthcare costs, improve employee well-being, and reduce absenteeism. Employers have realized that preference for onsite clinics, nearsite clinics, community health centers, or virtual care can vary depending on each employee and their family.“Many employers are looking to increase the healthcare options available to their employees,” said John Collier, Founder and CEO of Proactive MD. “These new locations along the Appalachian Trail provide much-needed infrastructure for our employer clients seeking to reduce cost, improve health outcomes, and offer more benefits and subscription services for their employees.”In addition to expanding healthcare access with the new acquisitions, the company will also be launching plasma collection services at these sites. Plasma is a critical component for many cancer therapies and the development of new, life-saving treatments. As Proactive MD’s plasma collection services expand nationally, it uses its partnership with pharmaceutical companies who rely on plasma and other blood products to negotiate lower drug prices for Proactive MD clients and patients through its Proactive Rx program.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.