Proactive MD Expands National Value-Based Network with Nephrology Acquisitions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, announced the acquisition of multiple nephrology practices in Southern California. This marks a key milestone in broadening the organization’s impact and enables Proactive MD to continue expanding its reach and enhancing patient access through value-driven solutions.This acquisition follows a series of recent growth initiatives in Georgia, West Virginia, and Florida. Through these additions, Proactive MD establishes its ability to focus on kidney health and provide innovative solutions for patients. The expanded presence supports its commitment to transforming employer-sponsored healthcare and building strong partnerships with health plan providers and third-party administrators."Kidney disease and complications from diabetes are major drivers of poor patient outcomes and rising healthcare costs. The addition of these nephrology capabilities strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care to those suffering from or at risk of renal disease." said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. "By integrating these services, we are enhancing access and reinforcing our commitment to world-class, value-based healthcare."Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.Proactive MD’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider to own and operate its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients, employers, and providers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

