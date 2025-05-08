AMO finds four aliens from Uzbekistan being smuggled into Vieques, Puerto Rico

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico — Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, interdicted a vessel Wednesday with four aliens from Uzbekistan attempting to enter the island of Vieques.

On May 7, a Fajardo Marine Unit inspected a boat transporting 7 occupants attempting to enter Isabel Segunda on the island of Vieques. Three occupants were US citizens. The remaining four, three men and 1 woman, claimed to be nationals of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbeki nationals did not have any documents for an authorized entry or stay in the United States. The vessel occupants indicated that they had departed from St. John, USVI.

Ramey Sector Border Patrol agents assumed custody of the four Uzbeki nationals for immigration processing and removal.

