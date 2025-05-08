All In Capital Lists Prime Industrial Property Near Downtown Los Angeles for Sale or Lease

All In Capital – Your Trusted Partner in Commercial and Investment Real Estate. #AllInCapital #RealEstateExperts

ALL IN CAPITAL PRESENTS PRIME INDUSTRIAL OPPORTUNITY NEAR DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

This listing showcases the type of strategic, high-return opportunities we aim to deliver to our clients.” — Deanna Garcia, Listing Agent, All In Capital

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All In Capital , a full-service commercial real estate brokerage specializing in high-value investment transactions, is proud to present an exclusive new opportunity in the heart of Los Angeles’ dynamic and rapidly expanding industrial corridor. The firm announces the listing of a premium Class B industrial warehouse located at 1655 E 14th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021, now available for sale or lease.This impressive 27,460-square-foot property, situated on a 24,394-square-foot parcel, is being offered at $11,000,000 (equivalent to $401 per square foot), presenting investors with an attractive 6.20% cap rate in a market experiencing sustained growth and transformation.Strategic Location with Built-In UpsideIdeally located just minutes from the vibrant Arts District and in close proximity to Downtown Los Angeles , the warehouse is uniquely positioned to serve a wide range of industries—including logistics, distribution, light manufacturing, and creative commercial tenants. With M2-2D zoning, the site offers exceptional flexibility, supporting both traditional industrial uses and adaptive creative workspace redevelopment.As Los Angeles continues to experience a surge in demand for well-located industrial assets, this listing provides a timely and strategic opportunity to capitalize on one of the most competitive and active submarkets in Southern California.Property Highlights Include:27,460 SF Building on 24,394 SF LotM2-2D Zoning – Ideal for industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and creative conversionTwo Grade-Level Drive-In Loading Doors – Enhancing ease of access and transportation13-Foot Clear Heights – Maximizing operational functionality and vertical storage capacityGated Surface Parking – On-site, secure vehicle access and tenant convenienceImmediate Freeway Access – Located near I-5, I-10, and I-710 for seamless regional connectivityCap Rate: 6.20% – Strong return potential in a rising asset classThe site’s rare combination of size, zoning, and location makes it ideal for owner-users, long-term investors, and developers alike.All In Capital: A Trusted Leader in Investment Real EstateWith a growing portfolio of successful transactions ranging from mid-sized acquisitions to multi-million-dollar assets, All In Capital has become synonymous with excellence in commercial real estate brokerage. The firm has built a reputation for representing clients with diligence, creativity, and expert negotiation—always seeking to exceed expectations regardless of deal size.“This listing represents exactly what we strive for at All In Capital—bringing quality, opportunity, and vision to our investor network,” said Deanna Garcia , the listing agent for the property. “Whether you’re an end-user looking for a footprint in the LA market or an investor seeking stable income and upside potential, this property checks all the boxes.”Commitment to Clients at Every StageFounded on the principle that no transaction is too big or too small, All In Capital is led by Justin Kim (CA Brokerage Lic. #01971530), whose hands-on approach has helped clients close on everything from neighborhood retail spaces to expansive industrial campuses.“At All In Capital, we go all in for every client, every time,” said Kim. “This means combining deep market knowledge, innovative marketing strategies, and an unrelenting focus on execution. Our team thrives on helping clients unlock value—whether they’re acquiring their first commercial property or expanding a national portfolio.”Explore the PossibilitiesWith industrial real estate demand in Los Angeles showing no signs of slowing, 1655 E 14th Street presents a rare opportunity to secure a foothold in one of the city’s most promising areas. Whether you're looking to buy, lease, or invest, All In Capital has the experience and reach to help you close with confidence.For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact:📞 Deanna Garcia | (310)-614-3853📍 CA DRE #02052651 | Representing All In Capital📍 Brokerage Lic #01971530 | Powered by All In Capital📩 Email: deanna@aicapitalre.com

