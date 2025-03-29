Palos Verdes Breakers and Cal Dental USA Team Up With NBA Vet Ricky Davis for Spring Break Basketball Camp

NBA legend Ricky Davis joins forces with Cal Dental USA and Palos Verdes Breakers to host an inspiring Spring Break Basketball Camp, bringing elite training and mentorship to young athletes in the heart of Palos Verdes

This camp is a game-changer for our community. We're bringing NBA-level training to our local youth and creating opportunities that will have a lasting impact.” — Coach Frank

PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Palos Verdes Breakers are proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Cal Dental USA and former NBA star Ricky Davis to host a premier Spring Break Basketball Camp on April 9, 2025, from 9 AM to 12 PM. This event will give young athletes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train under the guidance of a basketball legend, receive elite mentorship, and develop their skills on the court.This initiative exemplifies Cal Dental USA's commitment to supporting the local community. CEO James Jones, a longtime resident of Palos Verdes and dedicated father, views this partnership as a way to give back to the city that has given so much to his family. With a passion for mentorship and community growth, James is proud to bring this experience to young athletes in Palos Verdes."Hosting this camp is personal for me," said James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA. "This city is home, and I’ve always believed in giving back to the community that shaped my family’s life. Teaming up with Ricky Davis and the Palos Verdes Breakers is an amazing opportunity to inspire and uplift the next generation of basketball players."Coach Frank, CEO and Director of the Palos Verdes Breakers, expressed his enthusiasm for the camp, saying, "We are incredibly excited to provide this opportunity to the youth of Palos Verdes. With Ricky Davis bringing his wealth of NBA experience and Cal Dental USA’s unwavering support, this camp is set to be transformative. At PV Breakers, we are dedicated to fostering individual growth, both on and off the court. This camp is a reflection of our mission to empower young athletes."About Palos Verdes Breakers Basketball AcademyThe Palos Verdes Breakers Basketball Academy offers a comprehensive, year-round program for boys and girls in grades K-12. With a balanced approach to training that includes skill development, strength and conditioning, and game strategy, the academy nurtures players' physical and mental growth.Led by Coach Frank and a team of experienced professionals, the academy provides 2-5 weekly sessions tailored to different age groups and skill levels. The focus is on not only enhancing basketball skills but also developing character and fostering a love for the game. Players are encouraged to reach their full potential in a supportive and inclusive environment.The academy is also committed to accessibility, offering flexible schedules, sibling discounts, and even the opportunity for a complimentary trial session to new participants.Event DetailsDate: April 9, 2025Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PMLocation: Palos VerdesContact: For registration and more information, email Coach@pvbreakers.comAbout Cal Dental USACal Dental USA, under the leadership of CEO James Jones, is committed to providing quality and affordable dental care throughout Southern California. Beyond its dental services, Cal Dental USA actively supports community-driven initiatives like the Spring Break Basketball Camp, emphasizing its dedication to giving back to the community.About Ricky DavisRicky Davis, a dynamic former NBA player, is renowned not only for his basketball skills but also for his dedication to mentoring young athletes. Through training camps and mentorship programs, Davis continues to inspire and guide the next generation of basketball players.Don’t miss this chance to train like a pro! Join us in Palos Verdes for an unforgettable day of basketball, mentorship, and growth.

