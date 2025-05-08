K-12 Data Modernization Update: May 8, 2025

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction is continuing its partnership with Infinite Campus to implement BRIDGE a statewide K-12 data modernization solution. More than just a student information system, BRIDGE will streamline reporting, improve data quality, and simplify processes for districts. Learn how this transition will benefit schools and what’s coming next.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.