K-12 Data Modernization Update: May 8, 2025

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction is continuing its partnership with Infinite Campus to implement BRIDGE a statewide K-12 data modernization solution. More than just a student information system, BRIDGE will streamline reporting, improve data quality, and simplify processes for districts. Learn how this transition will benefit schools and what’s coming next.

