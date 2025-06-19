Infinite Campus SIS Implementation Guide Now Available!

We’re excited to announce the release of the Infinite Campus SIS Implementation Guide! As we continue to implement BRIDGE, this guide will be your go-to resource as we transition to a new Student Information System.

Our Vision

BRIDGE isn’t just a software change—it’s an enterprise solution designed to transform how we manage education data in North Dakota. With Infinite Campus, we aim to simplify processes so that teachers and administrators can focus more on North Dakota’s K-12 vision: ensuring that all students graduate choice ready with the knowledge, skills, and disposition to be successful.

Systems might change, but we will remain focused on our outcomes. This transition is about empowering educators and administrators to drive student success, and Infinite Campus will serve as a strong foundation to help make that vision a reality.

Timeline & Preparation

Here’s what’s coming up, along with some steps your district can take now:

Soon: Data Extraction/Migration RFP will be released to potential vendors by DPI. Prepare by: Cleaning up existing data Inventorying current systems Inventorying third-party vendors We will keep you posted on the status of the procurement process whenever possible.

Fall 2025: Implementation activities begin.

Winter 2025: Analysis and discovery phase.

Spring 2026: Implementation and training sessions.

Summer 2026: Go live with Infinite Campus.

Fall 2026: New school year, new SIS!

Meet Your Infinite Campus Implementation Team

Before implementation activities begin in Fall 2025, an implementation team will be assigned to your district to guide you through the entire process. This team will be with you every step of the way, ensuring the transition to Infinite Campus is smooth and successful. Here’s a breakdown of the key members of your Infinite Campus team and the roles they play:

Data Conversion Analyst: The Data Conversion Analyst is responsible for converting your data from the legacy SIS to Infinite Campus. They'll provide a Data Conversion Plan, assist with data cleanup efforts, and offer guidance on any data-related questions that arise during the process.

Business Consultant: The Business Consultant provides guidance on change management and supports the implementation of new or revised workflows that align with Infinite Campus. They'll also configure key system settings to ensure it's optimized for your district's needs.

SIS Training Specialist: The SIS Training Specialist will create and deliver a Training Plan, facilitate training workshops, and provide ongoing support throughout the implementation. They'll help ensure that your staff is well-prepared to use Infinite Campus effectively.

Premium Products Training Specialist: (if applicable) If your district is using premium products, this specialist will create a tailored Training Plan and provide specialized training and support for those products.

Why This Matters:

With Infinite Campus, we’re streamlining the way education data is managed, so your focus can stay on what matters most—preparing students for success. Your implementation team is prepared to set your district up for a successful transition, paving the way for smoother, more efficient processes in the future.

For any questions or comments, feel free to email us at bridge@nd.gov. We’re here to help!