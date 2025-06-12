BRIDGE: Preparing for Change Management

As North Dakota moves forward with BRIDGE, our K-12 data modernization solution, it’s essential for districts to begin preparing for the changes that will come with the new Infinite Campus Student Information System (SIS) and associated data systems. The transition to a modernized system represents a significant shift in how student data is collected, stored, and shared across the state.

Key Steps for Districts

Understanding the Impact: The adoption of BRIDGE will streamline processes and create a unified system for tracking and reporting data. However, change requires careful planning. Administrators should prepare to guide their teams through this transformation, ensuring that all educators, staff, and technology teams are ready to embrace the new system. NDDPI is working on preparing communication tools to support you in this transition. Training and Professional Development: Training is critical. Administrators should encourage staff to participate in upcoming training sessions and familiarize themselves with new workflows. Information on training opportunities will be provided, so keep an eye on communications from NDDPI to stay updated. Communication is Key: Change can be overwhelming, and effective communication helps alleviate uncertainty. Administrators should foster open lines of communication with all stakeholders, from technology coordinators to educators, ensuring everyone understands their role in the transition process. Data Preparedness: One of the early steps administrators can take is to begin reviewing their district’s data quality. Clean, accurate data is essential for a smooth transition to Infinite Campus. A proactive approach now will make the switch easier down the road. Planning for Support: The support system for Infinite Campus will be robust, but administrators should also anticipate questions and challenges from staff during the implementation. Preparing a local support network and identifying key personnel to act as change champions within the district will be invaluable.

As the BRIDGE project progresses, remember that preparation and proactive engagement are key to a successful transition. For the most up-to-date data modernization information, visit our homepage. You can also email us at bridge@nd.gov.