DMV Announces Date for Complying with Federal Medical Examiner’s Certification Rule
LINCOLN, NE – Effective Monday, May 19, 2025, the Nebraska Department of Motor
Vehicles (DMV) in compliance with new federal regulations, will electronically receive all
medical examiner certification (MEC) for commercial drivers via the Federal Motor Carrier
Safety Administration’s National Registry. Nebraska commercial driver license (CDL) and
commercial learners permit (CLP) holders will no longer supply the DMV with a paper copy
of their MEC’s. “Automating this process should greatly speed up the MEC process for
commercial drivers and increase safety by reducing the potential for fraudulent
certifications,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the DMV. “We want to do our part to ensure
operators of commercial motor vehicles are qualified and safe to drive on the highways of
Nebraska.”
Beginning May 19, 2025, the DMV must receive MEC information for commercial drivers
electronically from the registry. This includes drivers who medically certify as Category A
(interstate non-excepted) and Category C (intrastate non-excepted). This change will enable
the electronic transmission of MEC information for Category C drivers, who are not currently
required to submit their paper MECs to the DMV. Drivers required to hold a valid MEC who
do not keep their certification valid through their medical examiner risk having their CDL/CLP
downgraded by the DMV.
Additional information can be found on the FMCSA website: nationalregistry.fmcsa.dot.gov
