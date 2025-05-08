DMV Announces Date for Complying with Federal Medical Examiner’s Certification Rule

LINCOLN, NE – Effective Monday, May 19, 2025, the Nebraska Department of Motor

Vehicles (DMV) in compliance with new federal regulations, will electronically receive all

medical examiner certification (MEC) for commercial drivers via the Federal Motor Carrier

Safety Administration’s National Registry. Nebraska commercial driver license (CDL) and

commercial learners permit (CLP) holders will no longer supply the DMV with a paper copy

of their MEC’s. “Automating this process should greatly speed up the MEC process for

commercial drivers and increase safety by reducing the potential for fraudulent

certifications,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the DMV. “We want to do our part to ensure

operators of commercial motor vehicles are qualified and safe to drive on the highways of

Nebraska.”

Beginning May 19, 2025, the DMV must receive MEC information for commercial drivers

electronically from the registry. This includes drivers who medically certify as Category A

(interstate non-excepted) and Category C (intrastate non-excepted). This change will enable

the electronic transmission of MEC information for Category C drivers, who are not currently

required to submit their paper MECs to the DMV. Drivers required to hold a valid MEC who

do not keep their certification valid through their medical examiner risk having their CDL/CLP

downgraded by the DMV.

Additional information can be found on the FMCSA website: nationalregistry.fmcsa.dot.gov