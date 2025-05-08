Secretary Naig Encouraged by President Trump’s Trade Announcement with the United Kingdom

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 8, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement today after President Donald Trump and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer jointly announced the framework for a bilateral trade deal between the two countries:

“A new trade deal with a key ally like the United Kingdom is great news and so I am very encouraged by President Trump’s announcement today. I am particularly pleased to hear the President tout expanded market access for ethanol, beef, and, as he put it, ‘virtually all the products produced by our great farmers’. Secretary Rollins and other negotiators will be working diligently to finalize the specific details in the coming weeks, and I'm hopeful that a final deal will address many of the non-tariff barriers that have continually kept some American products out of the United Kingdom.

I visited the United Kingdom as part of a trade delegation in November 2023, and we have hosted many officials from the United Kingdom in Iowa over the past few years, including at the Iowa State Fair, to discuss ag trade opportunities. Today’s trade announcement demonstrates that there is real progress being made toward opening additional markets for Iowa products across the globe. I hope this deal is the first of many that will be announced with other trading partners in the coming weeks and months.”

