Nebraska DMV Launches New MC-1 Online System for Motor Carriers

Lincoln, NE - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching MC-1, a new web-based

system that will make it easier for motor carriers and reporting services to manage their International

Registration Plan (IRP) and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) accounts.

MC-1 will be available starting Thursday, May 15, 2025, and replaces the DMV’s 30-year-old greenscreen

platform with a secure, streamlined solution for Nebraska’s motor carrier industry. “Our motor

carrier customers work hard to keep goods moving across the country," said Cathy Beedle,

Administrator of Motor Carrier Services. "With MC-1, we’re making it easier for them to manage their

accounts and stay compliant; all from the convenience of their computer or smart device. We’re

proud to deliver a system that meets the needs of today's carriers while preparing us for the future."

To prepare for the transition, the current online system will be unavailable from now until May 14. All

previous IRP and IFTA invoices should now be paid to avoid recalculated balances under the new

platform. First quarter IFTA returns filed online, postmarked by April 30 and received in the DMV

Office are considered to be paid timely.

Carriers and reporting services with valid emails on file will receive login credentials before the launch.

MC-1 will allow users to add or delete vehicles, upload supporting documents, submit supplements,

and self-print cab cards and invoices all in one place.

"The Nebraska DMV is committed to delivering modern services that are efficient, secure, and

customer-focused," said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. "The launch of MC-1 is an

investment in the future of our motor carrier community and an important part of our ongoing

efforts to serve Nebraska businesses better and more effectively."

Motor carriers and reporting services should watch for additional communications from the DMV in

the coming weeks, including training invitations, user guides, and support options to assist with the

transition.

For questions or additional information, contact the Nebraska DMV Motor Carrier Services office at

(402) 471-4435.