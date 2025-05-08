Governor Newsom issues statement on Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope

Habemus papam. Jennifer and I join countless others around the globe to congratulate Leo XIV on his election as the head of the Catholic Church, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church. In his first address, he reminded us that God loves each and every person. We trust that he will shepherd us through the best of the Church’s teachings: to respect human dignity, care for the poor, and wish for the common good of us all.

May he remind us that our better angels are not far away — they’re always within us, waiting to be heard.

In a fractured world, we pray his voice becomes a bridge — between faiths, nations, and beliefs — and a force for peace rooted in our shared humanity.