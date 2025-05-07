Sentencing Officer Indicted, Charged with Official Misconduct

NOTE: This release has been edited from a former version.

MONROE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a sentencing officer.

On December 20, 2022, at the request of then 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began investigating numerous allegations of official misconduct involving Monroe County jail employees and the introduction of contraband into the Monroe County Jail. After taking office, 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett requested the TBI continue investigating. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Cody Harrill (DOB 12/10/1990), who at the time was a corrections officer, brought contraband into the Monroe County Jail and allowed others to do the same.

On Wednesday, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Harrill with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Introduction of Contraband. She turned herself in and was booked into the Monroe County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###