More Mammograms Mean Better Support for Women and Faster Access to Care

May 8, 2025

Regina and Saskatoon breast screening locations have each added another mammography machine to their fleet, allowing more clients to receive screening mammograms in a timely way.

The new equipment - operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) - plays a vital role in enabling access to screening mammograms for those currently eligible and the many new individuals who will become eligible this year and in 2026.

"The combination of these capital investments and efforts by our dedicated health care teams have allowed us to make strides in providing Saskatchewan patients with timely access to breast screening and diagnostics," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We appreciate ongoing work by the SHA and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency to improve breast health services in our province. Thank you to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan for their fundraising efforts to purchase additional equipment to increase capacity for screening."

"The additional equipment at SHA Breast Screening locations in Saskatoon and Regina will enable us to provide timely access to breast screening services and support the expansion of the breast screening age to patients aged 40 years and older," SHA Medical Imaging Executive Director Richard Dagenais said. "We are profoundly grateful to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, and their generous donors, for their ongoing partnership and support."

The two new machines are the result of strong fundraising efforts by the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan to improve access to breast screening. More than $2 million has already been raised as part of this campaign, which will also see new and additional mobile mammography vehicles on the road for the screening program, now called BreastCheck.

"It is thanks to our generous donors that we can ensure this vital new equipment will be available for Saskatchewan women," Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan CEO Nora Yeates said. "We especially thank PTI Transformers Inc. whose incredible gift of $1 million made these two new digital mammography machines possible."

BreastCheck is intended for healthy women aged 47 and older who experience no breast health concerns like lumps, discharge or skin changes. Breast screening is done entirely in Saskatchewan at eight locations across the province and from the mobile mammography bus. No referral is needed to access screening services.

To learn more about donating to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan's campaign for breast cancer screening equipment, visit: cancerfoundationsask.ca/donate.

To find a breast screening location near you and schedule a screening mammogram, visit the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency online at SaskCancer.ca/BreastCheck or call

toll-free at 1-855-584-8228.

