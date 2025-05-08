Government of Saskatchewan Provides Increased Funding to Support Persons with Disabilities

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2025

Adults with intellectual disabilities will benefit from an increased investment in the 2025-26 Budget that will enhance programs and services and develop more residential spaces in the province that meet their needs.

"We work closely with the disability service sector to build strong, inclusive communities for persons with disabilities and their families," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This year's budget will provide individuals with intellectual disabilities supports so they can lead meaningful and independent lives to the best of their ability."

The $9.7 million increase in funding will ensure 215 individuals with intellectual disabilities have new and enhanced services in place to meet their changing needs, including residential and day program services, services to youth transitioning to adult services and funding to operate newly built group homes.

A $1.7 million increase in capital investment will support continued construction, planning, and development costs for 10 new group homes and one assessment and stabilization home for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The ministry will also begin planning for a new medical group home for individuals requiring complex health supports.

In addition to these investments, interpreting services for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community will be expanded with $140,000 in new funding in the 2025-26 Budget to Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services. This investment will improve accessibility and service availability across the province.

This investment aligns with The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, which came into force on December 3, 2023. The purpose of the Act is to improve accessibility so all people can participate in their communities through work, play and other daily activities.

