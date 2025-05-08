Florida Named Finalist for 2025 National Gold Medal Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 8, 2025 ~ Four-time Gold Medal winner once again competes for the nation’s highest honor in public lands stewardship ~ Alafia River State Park, Hillsborough County, Florida TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Parks has once again been named a finalist for the prestigious 2025 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. This award, administered by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association, recognizes the best park systems across the U.S. Florida is competing in the State Park System category and remains the only state to have earned the Gold Medal four times, more than any other in the nation. The Florida Park Service, one of the largest systems in the country, manages 175 state parks spanning more than 815,000 acres, including 101 miles of sandy beaches, 3,024 miles of trails and 18 springs parks. This past fiscal year, Florida State Parks welcomed more than 30 million visitors, generating over $82 million in revenue and contributing an estimated $3.7 billion in statewide economic impact. “We are honored to be named a finalist for the Gold Medal Award,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Florida’s state parks are more than destinations. They reflect our commitment to protecting natural resources and ensuring all Floridians and visitors can enjoy the beauty and biodiversity of this great state. I’m proud of the dedicated park staff and volunteers who help make our system a model for the nation.” Established in 1965, the Gold Medal Award honors park and recreation agencies that demonstrate excellence in long-term planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, programming, professional development and community engagement. The State Park category is awarded every two years. “Florida’s state parks offer year-round recreation for all ages, from hiking and paddling to wildlife viewing and camping,” said Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher. “With 75 parks located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and thousands of campsites and cabins across the state, we continue to set the standard for unforgettable outdoor experiences and responsible public land stewardship.” Other finalists in the 2025 State Park category include Ohio State Parks & Watercraft and Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources. The winner will be announced at the National Recreation and Park Association’s Annual Conference, taking place Sept. 16–18, 2025, in Orlando. To learn more about Florida’s award-winning state parks or plan your visit, go to FloridaStateParks.org. ###

