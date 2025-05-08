Principled Technologies study shows that a GenAI solution from the Dell AI Factory can reduce 4-year TCO

Make GenAI investments go further with the Dell AI Factory Infographic - Make GenAI investments go further with the Dell AI Factory

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some business leaders across markets are pausing their GenAI projects or abandoning them altogether due to unexpected additional costs. By forgoing the cloud and hosting GenAI workloads on premises, organizations can maintain better control of their existing and future initiatives. Principled Technologies evaluated the four-year total cost of ownership (TCO) for GenAI cloud solutions from AWS SageMaker and Azure Machine Learning as well as a Dell AI Factory on-premises solution using two payment models: CAPEX and Dell APEX Subscriptions.The report states, “According to our calculations, the Dell AI Factory solutions were the most cost-effective of the 4-year solutions we compared. The Dell APEX Subscriptions solution reduced costs by 71 percent compared to AWS and 60 percent compared to Azure. The same Dell AI Factory on-premises solution with no subscription (CAPEX model) would reduce 4-year costs by 71 percent compared to the AWS solution and 61 percent compared to the Azure cloud solution we priced. Read on to see how choosing to run GenAI on premises with an on-premises Dell AI Factory solution can help your company make the most of your investment.”It concludes: “These results show that organizations looking to implement GenAI and reap the business benefits to come can find many advantages in an on-premises Dell AI Factory solution, whether they opt to purchase and manage it themselves or engage with Dell APEX Subscriptions. Choosing an on-premises Dell AI Factory solution could save your organization significantly over hosting GenAI in the cloud, while giving you control over the security and privacy of your data as well as any updates and changes to the environment, and while ensuring your environment is managed consistently.”To learn more about how choosing a Dell AI Factory on-premises solution can reduce the 4-year TCO of a GenAI project, read the report at https://facts.pt/EBRVN56 or view the infographic at https://facts.pt/qGJDAoH About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

