Transesterification Dimethyl Carbonate Market to Reach USD 825.7 Million by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 4.5%

Transesterification Dimethyl Carbonate Market size

MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DMC transesterification market sees unprecedented growth as industries turn to greener processing options. It has shown strong growth through newer applications in battery technology, green manufacturing, and green chemistry.The global transesterification dimethyl carbonate market was valued at USD 508.8 million in 2024 and projected to register at a CAGR of 4.5% to end up at USD 825.7 million by 2035.The transesterification process is a major step in Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) production. It is versatile and widely applied as a solvent, fuel additive, and a component of the electrolyte used in batteries. Its expansion in the field of automobile, electronics, and construction sectors, the demand for DMC is growing significantly worldwide. Manufacturers gaining more interest in eco-friendly methods of production, the demand for DMC will continue to steadily increase. One of the most notable processes that have greatly contributed to DMC production is transesterification. The process is known to be highly cost-efficient and sustainable.Strong growth through innovative applications and sustainable practices, characterizes European and North American markets. The market structure reflects an uptrend in consolidations with strategic partnerships and technology collaborations. There is the development of new application areas in batteries for electric vehicles and pharmaceutical applications. Companies underline research and development in bio-alternatives and circular economy solution approaches. The industry benefits from growing awareness of environmental sustainability and increasing demand for green solvents.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10717 Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal Transesterification dimethyl carbonate Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% reaching USD 825.7 million by the end of 2035North America will expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2035, captured 21.4% of the market shares in 2025 and offering an absolute opportunity of USD 48.1 million during the forecast periodEast Asia account for 31.3% of market share in 2025, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 102.8 million between 2025 and 2035Between 2025 and 2035, Industrial grade product type is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity USD 138.6 million during the forecast periodWith 9% of market share, the Polycarbonate Production End-use Industries holds the valuation of USD 190.9 million in 2025"Transesterification DMC market has excellent growth prospects with innovative sustainable technologies and expanding applications. Industry leaders drive transformations through advanced production methods and eco-friendly solutions”, says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentThe market experiences strategic growth via capacity expansion and technological advancement. Investments are aimed at environment friendly production processes and quality enhancement. Regional penetration strategies focus on local manufacturing strengths.The market growth for Transesterification dimethyl carbonate is being driven by leading companies such UBE Corporation, Kowa Company Ltd., Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry, Petrochina Company Limited, Lotte Chemicals and other market players are propelling the market growth. Major attention was paid to the deals and expansions. As an instance -In September 2023, Tokyo Chemical Industry introduced an environmentally optimized DMC production process, reducing carbon emissions by 25% compared to conventional methods. The company also established a new research centre focused on developing sustainable chemical processes.In March 2023, Kishida Chemical launched a new grade of battery-specific DMC product, designed for advanced lithium-ion battery applications. The company invested in proprietary purification technology to achieve higher purity levels required for next-generation batteries.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Transesterification dimethyl carbonate Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights based on by product type (Industrial Grade, Battery Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), by End Use Industries (Automotive, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Construction, Textiles, Personal Care), by Application (Polycarbonate Production, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents & Reagents, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals, Surface Coatings, Fiber Finishing) and across major seven regions of the world.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10717 Key Companies Profiled-UBE Corporation; Kowa Company Ltd.; Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.; Tokyo Chemical Industry; Petrochina Company Limited; Lotte Chemicals; Other Market players;Industry News-In January 2024, UBE Corporation expanded its DMC production capacity at its Japanese facility by 30%, responding to increasing demand from the electric vehicle battery sector. The expansion involved implementing new catalytic technology that improved production efficiency while reducing energy consumption.In November 2023, Kowa Company completed the acquisition of a specialized chemical production facility in South Korea, enhancing its DMC production capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region. The facility incorporates advanced purification technology, enabling the production of ultra-high-purity DMC for electronic applications.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global organic solvent dyes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 31.2 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach US$ 53.3 billion by the end of 2033.According to this latest Fact.MR industry analysis, the global ethylene diamine tetraacetic acid (EDTA) market is estimated at US$ 1.56 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach US$ 2.36 billion by the end of 2033.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.