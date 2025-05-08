Upcoming Georgia event offers benefits, health care and jobs

Veterans, transitioning service members, their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to join VA at the Augusta Veterans Expo in Augusta, GA, on May 14 at the WT Johnson Center, 1610 Hunter Street, Augusta, GA., 30901 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

This event is designed to share information on VA benefits, health care and employment.

Veterans can learn about available resources, receive help with filing claims and obtaining compensation and pension evaluations, get career guidance, and learn about the PACT Act—which is related to toxic exposure. This event will include a benefits fair, health care fair, a hiring fair and various specialized workshops.

The Augusta Veterans Expo will also feature information on education and career opportunities. Attendees can get help with writing resumes and gain interview skills from hiring experts, network with top employers and learn about job opportunities in many industries.

“We’re going to deliver timely access to care and benefits for every eligible Veteran, family member, caregiver and survivor,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Douglas A. Collins. “And we’re going to do a better job reaching Veterans at risk of homelessness or suicide—especially those who have had no contact with VA.”

VA’s Veterans Benefits and Hiring Fair events have included more than 300 on-site job interviews and job offers, more than $385,000 in retroactive benefits distributed and nearly 1,300 Veterans who have received one-on-one support at a Claims Clinic.

To register for the Augusta Veterans Expo and learn more about upcoming events, please visit https://discover.va.gov/transition-events/event/augusta/.