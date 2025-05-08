Funding Partner Spotlight

Ahmed Nayim Yussuf/ UNEP

Japan, which is among UNEP's 15 leading funding partners, recently announced a supplementary grant of US$4 million in addition to its full-share contributions to UNEP's core fund, the Environment Fund. This supplementary grant includes funding for the new “Enhancing capacity of hazardous waste management” initiative in Ukraine, which focuses on minimizing environmental and public health risks of war debris containing asbestos.

The supplementary funding also aims to help drive envrionmental stewardship and sustainable development worldwide and will support UNEP’s efforts on tackling the pollution crisis, in cooperation with Fiji, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Sudan and Thailand.

