Watch live: UNEA-7

2025-12-08T09:15:00-05:00 0415 am The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) will take place from 8 to 12 December 2025 at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, on the theme "Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet" .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.