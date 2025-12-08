Submit Release
Watch live: UNEA-7

2025-12-08T09:15:00-05:00

The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) will take place from 8 to 12 December 2025 at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, on the theme "Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet" .

