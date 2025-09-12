Clean Air for blue skies updates

Credit: UNEP



UNEP Office in China, with support from Energy Foundation China, convened partners at the Phoenix Center in Beijing to spotlight the links between clean air, health, climate, and community well-being.

Distinguished attendees included the UN Resident Coordinator for China, representatives from the World Health Organization, officials from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China and the Beijing Environment Bureau, renowned experts from leading Chinese universities, and representatives from prominent NGOs.

A special performance by the International Choir of the China Children's Air Troupe captured the spirit of the day, offering a youthful and hopeful vision of a clean and healthy future. The event welcomed over 100 in-person participants and received extensive media coverage from major outlets, including CCTV, China Daily, and CGTN.