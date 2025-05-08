AIRSYS Cooling Technologies establishing new global headquarters with Spartanburg County expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AIRSYS Cooling Technologies (AIRSYS), a global cooling solution provider, today announced it is establishing a new global headquarters with an expansion in Spartanburg County. The company’s $40 million investment will create 215 new jobs.

AIRSYS, celebrating three decades of doing business this year, is currently headquartered in Greer and develops and manufactures information and communication technology cooling equipment. The company’s energy-efficient cooling solutions are used in data centers, schools and telecom cabinets worldwide.

AIRSYS will construct a new 264,000-square-foot global headquarters campus, located at 6228 Highway 101 in Woodruff, and expand its existing Spartanburg County manufacturing operation. AIRSYS’ new Woodruff campus will house one of the world’s largest 3D printing factories and make customizable spray liquid cooling components for high-density computing servers.

Operations are expected to be online in 2026. Individuals interested in joining the AIRSYS team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Today marks a major milestone for AIRSYS as we break ground on our new global headquarters and manufacturing facility here in Woodruff, South Carolina. This investment represents the realization of a dream we have been working toward for many years: to establish AIRSYS’ headquarters in the United States. It reflects our long-term vision of strengthening our presence in America, expanding our innovation in data center cooling, and building a foundation that supports our customers, employees, and communities for decades to come. We are proud to deepen our roots in Spartanburg County and the city of Woodruff and honored to contribute to the growth of this remarkable region.” -AIRSYS Cooling Technologies Inc. President Paul Quigley

“AIRSYS’ announcement today is further proof that South Carolina’s talented workforce continues to be a foundation for the success of our existing companies. The 215 new jobs this investment brings will have a strong impact in the Upstate, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with AIRSYS in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“By establishing global headquarters and expanding manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County, AIRSYS is strengthening its commitment to South Carolina, again, proving that our state is ideal for fostering continued success. We celebrate this significant investment in Spartanburg County and congratulate AIRSYS on this announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“AIRSYS, which has been a great corporate partner for Spartanburg County, bringing its new global headquarters to our community is a major win. It’s a success for our economic development recruitment efforts, but more importantly it provides opportunities for our residents in the form of new jobs. Congratulations to AIRSYS, and Spartanburg County thanks you for the partnership.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

“Woodruff is excited to welcome the global headquarters of AIRSYS, and even more excited about what this announcement brings to the residents of our community. The jobs created by AIRSYS will be a major win for Woodruff and continue to bring prosperity to our community.” -Woodruff Mayor Kenneth Gist

FIVE FAST FACTS