Ohana Development Partners with Jacob & Co. to Launch AED 4.7 Billion Beachfront Living Project in Al Jurf

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohana Development, a leading real estate developer known for its attainable luxury properties, has announced its landmark collaboration with global luxury brand Jacob & Co. to unveil Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana —an AED 4.7 billion project set to transform luxury living on the UAE coastline.Strategically located in Al Jurf, between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the development offers residents direct beach access, breathtaking views, and a resort-style lifestyle rooted in design excellence and exclusivity.The partnership brings together Ohana’s expertise in creating refined living spaces with Jacob & Co.’s signature aesthetic and craftsmanship. The result is a curated community set within a natural reserve, offering distinct residential experiences, such as beachfront villas defined by avant-garde architecture, and sea-view residences adorned with premium finishes. The development will feature a variety of units, including one- to three-bedroom apartments, three- to six-bedroom villas, penthouses, sky mansions, canal-front mansions, and beachfront mansions.All units are designed to harmoniously blend the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf with the lush greenery and wildlife of Al Jurf.With seamless connectivity via Sheikh Zayed Road and proximity to the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport, the development is ideally positioned for residents seeking privacy, beauty, and convenience. The project is scheduled for completion by Q2 2028.Luxury Brands Enter Real EstateThe trend of luxury brands moving into real estate is gaining momentum across the UAE. In recent years, similar projects have been launched by Armani, Bulgari, Elie Saab, Missoni, and even Porsche. The branded residence segment continues to show strong growth: according to Knight Frank, such properties sell at an average premium of 30% over comparable non-branded projects and demonstrate significantly higher resale liquidity."The Jacob & Co. brand is synonymous with exceptional design, precious materials, and deep personalization. Translating those values into real estate turns this project into an extension of the brand’s philosophy," says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab, a Dubai-based digital agency specializing in luxury real estate marketing.According to Nemtcev, Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is not just another high-budget development in the Emirates, but a clear example of how fashion and design brands are reshaping the luxury property market.Focus on Lifestyle, Not Just Square MetersBeyond design and architecture, Jacob & Co Beachfront Living by Ohana places strong emphasis on lifestyle infrastructure. At the heart of the development is the Jacob & Co. Social Club, a world-first concept in exclusive living. The club will feature the world’s first Jacob & Co Beach Club, a Seafront Cigar Lounge by Jacob & Co., the world’s first members-only Jacob & Co. Residents Club showcasing a curated watch gallery alongside rotating art exhibitions, direct beach cabana access, and a wellness center with a hammam and traditional Russian bathhouse."We’re seeing rising demand for private, aesthetically complete living environments with a full suite of personalized services. This is not an investment in square footage — it’s an investment in lifestyle," adds Nemtcev.The project targets buyers from the UAE, the broader GCC, and international markets. Its launch aligns with growing interest in nature-focused locations — outside dense urban areas, close to water, and free from high-rise construction. Al Jurf remains one of the few coastal zones with these characteristics between the two largest cities in the country.A Shifting Market: Less Density, More PrivacyJacob and Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana fits into a wider transformation of the UAE’s residential real estate market. Increasingly, developers are focusing on low-rise, boutique-style projects in natural settings, prioritising individuality over density.This approach is also visible in new landmark initiatives such as Dubai Islands — a mega-development emphasizing low-rise beachfront living, boutique hotels, and lifestyle-oriented coastal homes. Buyers are gravitating toward privacy, aesthetic refinement, and fully integrated infrastructure, moving away from traditional tower formats in central districts.Throughout 2024 and 2025, the UAE is seeing sustained demand for coastal retreats and branded lifestyle communities, where real estate serves as an extension of personal identity. This is especially relevant for buyers from the GCC, Europe, and Southeast Asia who view the UAE not only as an investment destination but also as a base for living, leisure, and long-term residency.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab is a Dubai-based digital agency specializing in marketing and communications for the luxury real estate sector. The agency develops strategic promotion campaigns for high-end residential developments across the UAE and international markets, focusing on SEO, web development, performance marketing, and AI-powered tools. Big Lab works primarily with ultra-luxury real estate projects targeting HNWI and global property buyers.

