Attorney General Jackley Statement on Arrest of Suspect Cody Dittman

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issued this statement on the arrest of Cody Dittman who was wanted in both South Dakota and Nebraska on various charges:

“Congratulations to the law enforcement officers who were involved in the apprehension of this suspect. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation continues its investigation of the Officer Involved Shooting that occurred in Fall River County as part of the vehicle pursuit involving this suspect. A final report will be issued later.”

                                                                       -30-

