Dr. Brian DeBroff, Yale Ophthalmology Professor publishes Double Optic Capture case report

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brian M DeBroff, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science at the Yale University School of Medicine, who first described the technique of Double Optic Capture in Techniques in Ophthalmology in 2008 https://doi.org/10.1097/ITO.0b013e31817dcb2e, a surgical procedure to prevent posterior capsule opacity and secondary membranes after pediatric and adult cataract surgery, has published a 20 year follow-up of a patient with unilateral congenital cataract with persistent hyperplastic primary vitreous using this technique.

This report published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajoc.2025.102341.

This case represents the longest reported follow-up a surgical case who achieved 20/20 vision in the affected eye in a often devastating eye condition that frequently results in legal blindness despite numerous medical and surgical interventions.

Dr. DeBroff is currently the lead investigator at Yale University of a multiple site national and international clinical trial investigating the potential benefits of Double Optic Capture in surgically treating patients with cataracts and pseudoexfoliation syndrome.

Brian DeBroff, MD, FACS
Yale University
