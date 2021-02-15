Dr. Brian M DeBroff MD, FACS named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for Ophthalmology and Cataract Surgery
NEW HAVEN, CT, USA, February 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brian M DeBroff, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology and Visual Science and Vice Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at Yale University School of Medicine has been named Castle Connolly Top Doctor. Dr. DeBroff is recognized for his expertise in advanced microincision, laser-assisted technique of Cataract Surgery. He has been inducted in the IIIC: International Implant Society founded by Sir Harold Ridley MD and is editor-in-chief of Advances in Ophthalmology & Visual System. Dr. DeBroff lectures nationally and internationally and has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 17 years.
