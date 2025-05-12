For qualified investors, this represents an exceptional opportunity to engage at the ground floor of another commercially promising brand. Westbrooke Associates is the exclusive investment broker for Bradley Yarrington’s ventures. Westbrooke Associates

CRAWLEY, LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the competitive world of premium alcoholic beverages, few founders have attracted consistent attention quite like Bradley Yarrington . As the name behind Brosé Wine and BROSKI Whisky, Yarrington has become known for launching consumer-led alcohol brands that respond to changing market behaviour and shifting demographics.Backed by private investment brokerage Westbrooke Associates , Yarrington’s ventures have expanded into international markets and are frequently highlighted in Westbrooke Associates reviews of early-stage investment activity across the consumer goods sector.Now, with anticipation building around his upcoming brand launch—an alcohol concept expected at the end of Q2 2025—Westbrooke Associates reviews the continued relevance of early-stage investment in this space. While product details remain undisclosed, the direction of the new venture reflects a growing trend towards innovation, design-led branding and demographic targeting in drinks investment.For qualifying investors, this development represents a case study in how modern beverage brands are being structured for tax-efficient investment, including those that meet the Enterprise Investment Scheme ( EIS ) criteria.Westbrooke Associates reviews hundreds of proposals annually. In this context, Yarrington’s ventures have drawn attention not simply for their outcomes, but for a repeated ability to bring new products to market on schedule, supported by a measurable brand strategy. His approach has involved a blend of concept development, targeted distribution and structured funding.Brosé Wine, launched in 2019, aimed to reposition rosé wine for an untapped male demographic. Its expansion into high-profile venues and appearances in UK lifestyle media outlets created momentum that led to a successful early investment raise. It remains a common reference in internal Westbrooke Associates reviews of closed campaigns.Following this, BROSKI Whisky launched in 2023 as a contemporary Scotch whisky positioned for millennial and Gen Z consumers. Its performance in the first year included:• Sales exceeding internal projections• Over 1,200 online customers acquired within six months• Distribution secured with major partners• Growth across both e-commerce and on-trade channelsBROSKI’s design and positioning responded to shifting consumption patterns among younger demographics, who now account for 48% of global alcohol buyers. This shift forms the basis of continued investor interest in the sector, particularly for those seeking alternatives to traditional equity markets.As Westbrooke Associates reviews current investor behaviour, demand remains strong for early-stage companies that combine tangible product delivery with a structured financial framework. Yarrington’s next brand, due in Q2 2025, is being prepared with these considerations in mind. It is expected to offer:• A targeted and scalable consumer demographic• Brand architecture informed by previous launches• EIS qualification for tax relief and investor protectionAlthough the product is not yet public, preparations are underway and investor communications are active. As with previous launches, Westbrooke Associates is the exclusive investment broker for Bradley Yarrington’s ventures.The brokerage specialises in connecting investors to high-growth, tax-efficient opportunities and their ongoing partnership with Bradley reflects their strong belief in his ability to deliver commercial returns. In recent Westbrooke Associates reviews, this relationship has been highlighted as a benchmark for successful entrepreneur-broker alignment.EIS investments offer a series of tax reliefs for eligible UK investors, including:• 30% income tax relief• Capital gains deferral• Tax-free gains on qualifying shares• Loss relief at the investor’s marginal tax rate• Inheritance tax exemption after two yearsWestbrooke Associates continues to assess a range of companies under the EIS framework. With interest building ahead of the Q2 brand launch, the brokerage advises interested parties to contact the investor relations team for further details.To learn more about this opportunity or to explore other investment options with Westbrooke Associates, visit www.westbrookeassociates.com or contact the investor relations team on +44 203 745 0294.For media enquiries, please contact:

