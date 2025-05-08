World Access Consortium (WAc) Launches to Drive Global Healthcare Access Innovation

Elite International Leadership Group Unites Industry, Academic, and Healthcare Experts to Address Critical Access Challenges

It's never been more important for industry leaders and stakeholders to be engaged in building real solutions to the Market and Patient Access challenges facing us.” — Joseph L. Boswell

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACCESS Forum, the leading international society for access professionals, today announced the formation of the World Access Consortium (WAc), an exclusive, invitation-only leadership group dedicated to advancing global healthcare access.

WAc brings together senior executives from biopharma, medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, alongside a core of payer, provider, health services, and academic experts. This diverse coalition will focus on developing actionable solutions and influencing policy to improve access to life-saving technologies and treatments worldwide.

Eric Faulkner, a globally recognized access innovation executive and ACCESS Forum Global board member, will lead the Consortium. "We're creating a platform for the most experienced global access leaders to drive meaningful change," said Faulkner. "Our members have expressed a clear need for collective action, and through WAc, we'll harness the power of collaboration to deliver tangible results."

What sets WAc apart?

• Unparalleled Global Reach: A truly international network tackling access challenges across diverse healthcare landscapes.

• Strategic Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration: Bridging industry leaders with payers, providers, and academic visionaries.

• Action-Driven Innovation: Moving beyond theoretical discussions to implement tangible, impactful solutions.

• Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with aligned global organizations to accelerate positive change.

• Next-Gen Leadership Development: Investing in the future of global access leaders through mentorship and knowledge sharing.

"WAc aligns perfectly with ACCESS Forum's mission to drive innovation and improve patient access," stated Joe Boswell, President of ACCESS Forum. "This initiative will amplify our impact and ensure we remain at the forefront of access advancements."

Omar Dabbous, Chief Scientific Officer of ACCESS Forum, added, "WAc provides a unique platform for senior executives to address the business of access. By integrating WAc's expertise with our programs and upcoming journal, we're creating a powerful ecosystem for change. Patients worldwide deserve nothing less."

[Initial] Core Executive Advisors:

We are also glad to announce our initial core group of executive advisors, including globally recognized industry, academic, government, payer and provider representatives, along with support of ACCESS Forum’s ELC (w/more to come):

• Diana Brixner, Professor Emeritus, Dept of Pharmacology, University of Utah (former industry)

• Lou Garrison, Professor Emeritus, Health Economics, University of Washington

• Anke-Peggy Holtorf, Managing Director, Health Outcomes Strategies, Switzerland

• Nikos Maniadakis, Professor Health Management and Policy, University of West Attica, Greece

• Steve Pearson, Founder of ICER and Senior Advisor, Peterson Center on Healthcare

• Steve Rosen, Scientific Innovation Leader, Wyss Institute, Harvard University and former pharma executive innovation leader in multiple technology areas

• Morrie Ruffin, President, Adjuvant Partners, Co-founder, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), Alliance for mRNA Medicines and Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

• Bob Smith – Chairman of the Board, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, former SVP and industry executive spanning multiple roles

• Gabriela Tannus, CEO, GTannus Group, Senior Business Partner, AxiaBio Lifesciences International, Brazil

• Sean Tunis, CEO, Rubixx Health and former Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and FDA

Join the Movement:

For more information about WAc and how to get involved, please contact:

Eric Faulkner, efaulkner@theaccessforum.org

About ACCESS Forum:

ACCESS Forum is the leading international society dedicated to advancing access to life-saving technologies and treatments. Through its meetings, programs, and initiatives, ACCESS Forum connects professionals across the healthcare ecosystem to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

