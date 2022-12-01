Open Access Webinar Registration now live for Accelerating Global Market Access—What Can Be Done

International Market Access Society - for Pricing, Reimbursement & Access Professionals DECEMBER 14 WEBINAR REGISTRATION

Join Drs Lou Garrison and Sean Tunis December 14 for this live Webinar with Q&A.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Market Access Society (IMAS) announces open registration for a Webinar on Accelerating Global Market Access—What Can Be Done?

This live Webinar will take place on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 10:00 US EST / 16:00 CET for approximately 45 minutes, with 15-20 minutes’ Q&A period with the experts.

As the market in the world most friendly to new medical innovation, the United States plays a pivotal role in worldwide access to new innovation. Yet, there are barriers to the use of these new technologies in the US and globally.

In this Webinar, we will feature two experts discussing what can be done in the US and globally to accelerate market access to new innovations while preserving or enhancing the incentives to develop them.

• Sean Tunis, MD, MSc, Principal, Rubix Health; Senior Fellow, CVER

• Lou Garrison, PhD, Professor Emeritus, The Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (CHOICE) Institute, University of Washington

Dr Tunis will discuss Accelerated/Conditional Drug Approval Challenges and Potential Solutions.

Learning Aims:

• Explore the obstacles to accelerated and conditional drug approvals in various countries and potential solutions to overcoming these challenges

• Understand the differing perspectives of industry and HTAs towards accelerated/conditional approvals

• Discuss proposed regulatory/HTA reforms and their impact on accelerating access to innovations to patients

Dr Garrison will discuss Efficient HTA to Accelerate Global Access for Medical Innovation.

Learning Aims:

• Appreciate the unique nature of patent-protected medicines and other technologies from a global economic perspective

• Examine the evolving role of health technology assessment (HTA) as a technology itself

• Discuss how more “efficient” HTA might function globally to speed up access to new innovations

About IMAS

