Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,215 in the last 365 days.

Open Access Webinar Registration now live for Accelerating Global Market Access—What Can Be Done

International Market Access Society - for Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access Professionals

International Market Access Society - for Pricing, Reimbursement & Access Professionals

DECEMBER 14 WEBINAR REGISTRATION

Join Drs Lou Garrison and Sean Tunis December 14 for this live Webinar with Q&A.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Market Access Society (IMAS) announces open registration for a Webinar on Accelerating Global Market Access—What Can Be Done?

This live Webinar will take place on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 10:00 US EST / 16:00 CET for approximately 45 minutes, with 15-20 minutes’ Q&A period with the experts.

As the market in the world most friendly to new medical innovation, the United States plays a pivotal role in worldwide access to new innovation. Yet, there are barriers to the use of these new technologies in the US and globally.
In this Webinar, we will feature two experts discussing what can be done in the US and globally to accelerate market access to new innovations while preserving or enhancing the incentives to develop them.

• Sean Tunis, MD, MSc, Principal, Rubix Health; Senior Fellow, CVER
• Lou Garrison, PhD, Professor Emeritus, The Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (CHOICE) Institute, University of Washington

To Register for Free, CLICK HERE.

Dr Tunis will discuss Accelerated/Conditional Drug Approval Challenges and Potential Solutions.

Learning Aims:
• Explore the obstacles to accelerated and conditional drug approvals in various countries and potential solutions to overcoming these challenges
• Understand the differing perspectives of industry and HTAs towards accelerated/conditional approvals
• Discuss proposed regulatory/HTA reforms and their impact on accelerating access to innovations to patients

Dr Garrison will discuss Efficient HTA to Accelerate Global Access for Medical Innovation.

Learning Aims:
• Appreciate the unique nature of patent-protected medicines and other technologies from a global economic perspective
• Examine the evolving role of health technology assessment (HTA) as a technology itself
• Discuss how more “efficient” HTA might function globally to speed up access to new innovations

About IMAS
IMAS’ vision is to be a global voice to accelerate access to relevant healthcare interventions to patients considering all stakeholders in pricing, reimbursement perspective involved in market access. To learn more about IMAS and join for free, click here: https://www.marketaccess.org/.

REGISTER NOW TO ATTEND OR RECEIVE THE RECORDING.

Joel Murray
IMAS
+1 720-465-4921
email us here

You just read:

Open Access Webinar Registration now live for Accelerating Global Market Access—What Can Be Done

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.